Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 864,103 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864,103 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $236,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after buying an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after buying an additional 590,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,713 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

