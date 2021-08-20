Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,312,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $601,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,649,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

