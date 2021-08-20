Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 610.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $271,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 79,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,136,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. 398,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,047. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

