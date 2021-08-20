Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $218,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,713. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

