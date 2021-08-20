Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.61% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $161,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. 1,044,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,333. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.