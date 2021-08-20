Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $108.15 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,040 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $108,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. 16,753,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

