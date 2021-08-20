Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $120.41 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $120,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after acquiring an additional 997,165 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after acquiring an additional 901,393 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,387,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,333,000 after acquiring an additional 716,679 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,061,000 after acquiring an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,467. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30.

