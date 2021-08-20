Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $137.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $137,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $38,760,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 411,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.6% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 381,695 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $82.56. 2,157,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

