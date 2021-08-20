Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $153.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $153,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.28. 447,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

