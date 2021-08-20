Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $159.85 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.47 on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. The stock had a trading volume of 774,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

