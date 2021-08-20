Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $175.25 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,529 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $175,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 714.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 60,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 478,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,422. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.01.

