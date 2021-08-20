Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $194.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,319 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $194,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,668. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

