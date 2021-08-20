Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $235.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $235,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.59. 2,809,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.12.

