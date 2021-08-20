Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $304.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,686,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $304,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after buying an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. 433,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

