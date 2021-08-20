Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $306.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.71% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $306,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. 1,672,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $58.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

