Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $314.04 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $314,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 138,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 114,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,269 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,160,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. 5,339,553 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.