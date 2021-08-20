Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $346.37 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $346,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.