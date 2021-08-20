Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $394.82 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.56% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $394,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 176,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 598,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $991,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.43. 266,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,085. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

