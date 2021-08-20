Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $400.48 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,472,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,180 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $400,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. 2,889,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.