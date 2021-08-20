Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 108.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $357,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,984. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

