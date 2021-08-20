Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.18% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $210,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.84. The stock had a trading volume of 330,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,145. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $122.45 and a one year high of $190.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.15.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.