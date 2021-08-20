Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $121,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.55. The stock had a trading volume of 875,425 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.24.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.