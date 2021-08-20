Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $219,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,184. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.