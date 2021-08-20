Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $124,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.35. 494,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

