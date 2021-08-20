Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $162,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after buying an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.29. 942,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.