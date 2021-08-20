Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 111,904 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $178,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,643 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

