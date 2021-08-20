Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 120,699 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $159,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $153.37. 2,206,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,906. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

