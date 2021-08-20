Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 154,000 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $114,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,104. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

