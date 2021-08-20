Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 88,332 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $140,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

