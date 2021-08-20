Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,353 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $153,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 78,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,083 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.