Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $146,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 306.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,871,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,120,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The firm has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

