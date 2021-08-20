Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 33,735 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,735 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $157,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,833,000. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 436,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.20 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.