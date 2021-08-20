Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 38,632 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,231,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,632 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $168,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.38. 256,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,234. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $79.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

