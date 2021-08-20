Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.81% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $107,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 257,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.22. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

