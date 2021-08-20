Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282,303 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AT&T worth $142,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 27,654,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.38. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

