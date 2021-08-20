Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $154,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.24. 2,917,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,012. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

