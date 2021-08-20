Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 204 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 729.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 4,132.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Booking by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,356,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,075.86 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,199.02. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 536.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

