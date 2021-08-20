Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 40,152 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,152 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Gladstone Capital worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $385.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

