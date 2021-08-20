Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,046 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $153.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock worth $19,321,241 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

