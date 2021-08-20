Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI opened at $127.39 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $99.55 and a 52-week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

HEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

