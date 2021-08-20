Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.