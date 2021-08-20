Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,248 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Gladstone Investment worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.