Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,015,212 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

