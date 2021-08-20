Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,453 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFM opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

