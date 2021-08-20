Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,738.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,639.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.