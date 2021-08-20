Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 63,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 52,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDU shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.