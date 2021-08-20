Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $88.93 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,973 shares of company stock worth $15,980,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

