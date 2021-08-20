Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,618,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $224,878.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock worth $15,493,375. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KREF stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

KREF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

