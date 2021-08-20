Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.73. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.51 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.