Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,256 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 27.6% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,798,000 after buying an additional 264,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $70,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

